MMRDA appoints contractors to construct Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

In a major step in the development of the 22 km and Rs 17,843 crore worth Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the MMRDA has appointed three contractors for

undertaking the project in three packages. The consortium of L&T-IHI has been appointed to construct package-1, (Sewri side of the sea bridge), Daweoo-TPL (JV) has earned a nod to construct package-2, (Navi Mumbai side of the sea bridge) and L&T has received a go-ahead to construct package-3, the bridge portion on land towards Chirle, a statement issued here said.



The Executive Committee of MMRDA headed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sumit Mallick also appointed Systra MVA Consulting India as detail design consultant for the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali metro-4 corridor. It also appointed T&T Infra to construct a flyover at Navade Phata Junction to improve traffic network and ease congestion on NH-4. The project includes widening of NH-4 in the arena.



"MTHL, a very important area development project, will not only provide good connectivity with the new airport at Panvel and for the traffic towards Pune and Goa, it will also make available vast parcels of underdeveloped land in Navi Mumbai creating a positive impact on the development of the city," Metropolitan Commissioner UPS Madan said.



He further said the Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor will not only provide quicker and safe mode of transport to the people from sister cities - Mumbai and Thane,

it will also reduce vehicle trips on the route. The Committee also appointed Fairwood Infra and Services joint venture to provide consultancy services for design work of architectural, civil MEP works, design development, procurement of construction contract, supervision during construction and DLP of buildings at Wadala Truck Terminal.