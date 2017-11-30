MMRDA invites bids for BKC parking lot after failing to attract bids three times over

Three unsuccessful tries later, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for the fourth time for handling the operation and maintenance of the multi-level 850-car parking lot in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Currently, a major section of the motorists and visitors coming to the offices in BKC prefer parking their cars on the wide roads. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Anil Wankhede, deputy metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, "We have invited tenders for the operation and maintenance of the multi-storied car parking at plot C-56 in BKC's G-block and we are expecting a good response for the same." The bids can be submitted until December 12 and MMRDA is hopeful of attracting bidders.

The Rs 40-crore parking facility was opened to the public in December 2009. But the response to this parking lot has been lukewarm and this might be a reason why no one is coming forward to take up the project.

But why did the previous bids fail? A senior official said, "One of the reasons why we're not getting a response is because the operators fear that they would not be able to earn revenue. Another reason is also the illegal parking in the area. This won't stop unless the traffic police take continuous action against those indulging in it."

Currently, a major section of the motorists and visitors coming to the offices in BKC prefer parking their cars on the wide roads as a majority of the private offices don't allow parking outside. The visitors park their cars on the road because it is free and some have even complained that MMRDA's parking lot locations are far away.

