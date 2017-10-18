The The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) continues to face stiff opposition over the redevelopment of the Maharashtra Nature Park, also known as Mahim Nature Park (MNP), but quite evidently, the authorities doesn't seem to care about the controversies surrounding this nature park. MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan has confirmed that the organisation has written to the state forest department seeking details of the park being notified as a forest in 1991.

Speaking to mid-day, Madan said, "We have written a letter to the forest department, asking them about details pertaining to the MNP. Once we receive the details, including maps and layout of the land, senior officials from our department will deliberate on the topic of giving a makeover to the park."



The Maharashtra Nature Park, spread over an area of 37 acres, is home to more than 13,500 trees (below). Representation Pic

Makeover plans

The MMRDA wants to give a makeover to the park, located along the banks of Mithi river, by installing a cycling bridge, a promenade and a multi-storey parking lot, which can accommodate around 500 cars. But, activ­is­ts have been opposing the plans stating that the move will adve­rsely affect the green cover.

The RTI report

Earlier, an RTI report, filed by environmentalist Stalin D from the NGO Vanashakti, had revealed that a Government Resolution (GR) passed 1991 notified MNP as a forest. Consequently, in July, the NGO wrote to CM Devendra Fadnavis stating that the state forest department was yet to take over possession of the land. The GR recognised a total area of 184.14 hectares – with the parts of Mahim Creek, MNP and some neigbouring areas close to Dharavi, Bandra and Mahim – as part of the protected forest cover. Stalin requested the CM to handover the land to the forest department and cancel all plans to redevelop the park.

Speaking to mid-day, Stalin said, "The MNP is a protected forest area and a government resolution about the same is available in the public domain. Without further delay, the MMRDA should hand over the park to the forest department."

All about MNP

The Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) was developed on a 37-acre plot by the MMRDA in 1994, with the help of an NGO. Once a dumping ground, the area was transformed into a small forest. According to state officials, the park is home to nearly 63 species of birds, 40 varieties of but­terflies, snakes, other inse­cts, and over 13,500 trees, including herbs and shrubs.

62 No. of species of birds found in the nature park