MMRDA to extend proposed coastal road plan of BMC from Marve to Ghodbunder



The new proposed coastal road plan



The coastal road plan is still on paper yet its length and breadth seem to be tweaked almost every day. The MMRDA, in the hope of giving a facelift to far flung areas of north Mumbai, including Mira Road and Bhayandar, plans to extend the proposed costal road plan of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from Marve to Bhayandar and extend it up to Ghodbunder Road in Thane District.



Confirming this, MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar, said, "We will soon be appointing a consultant who will conduct the Techno-Economic and financial feasibility study, prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and manage the bid process for the development of the Marve-Bhayandar-Ghodbunder Road coastal road. Tenders have already been invited."



Preparing a DPR on this stretch will be an extremely sensitive job as the alignment could pass close to the mangrove stretch in Gorai , Bhayandar and Ghodbunder and the consultant appointed will have to prepare a DPR based on environmental and forest studies for clearance of MOEF at the Central and state levels. The consultant will also have to submit the proposals and obtain necessary clearances from various authorities. The report is to be ready in 15 months.