MMRDA to have 37 new staffers to tend to Maharashtra nature park



The saplings planted last year that were left to die at the park

While there is debate over the upkeep of Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP), which attracts Mumbaikars by the hordes because of its rich biodiversity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally decided to increase the manpower of the park by 37.

mid-day had earlier reported on how trees at the nature park were dying due to lack of proper care. The additional manpower, that will be appointed at a cost of Rs 38 lakh a year, would also be deployed for the upkeep of the park.

At present, just 20-25 daily wage workers are employed on the 37-acre park. Tenders have been invited for housekeeping work and manpower supply.

MMRDA sources said the manpower issue and absence of gardeners and other trained staff were one of the reasons behind the trees' death.



Visitors throng the nature park on weekdays and holidays

On April 26, mid-day's report had highlighted that while trees planted by VVIPs were being properly maintained, the ones that were planted by citizens were on the verge of death.

"As the area of MNP is huge, it requires a large number of staff for jobs like cleaning, maintenance and gardening. Hence, tenders have been invited," said Ashok Waghaye , director, MNP.

MMRDA has invited tenders worth Rs 32 lakh for labour services for the upkeep and maintenance of MNP for a year. Tenders worth R6 lakh have also been invited for the supply of five people who would take care of housekeeping.