MMRDA to launch new electric AC-hybrid buses between BKC-Bandra

MMRDA plans to launch new electric AC-hybrid buses that will ply between BKC and Bandra, Kurla and Sion stations



The AC hybrid buses are both, environment- and disabled-friendly

In some good news for people travelling to BKC from Bandra, Kurla and Sion stations, the MMRDA is introducing regular AC-hybrid and diesel buses. While the buses will arrive next month, they will only be plied after the BMC elections due to the code of conduct.

Confirming the development, Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA said MMRDA chairman and CM Devendra Fadnavis had issued a purchase order to Tata Motors Ltd. for these electric\hybrid diesel passenger buses last year.

The plan of having shuttle bus services from BKC to Bandra, Kurla and Sion has been in pipeline from more than three years now. It took authorities around two years to design these hybrid buses. The cost of each bus is over Rs 2 crore.

The disabled-friendly bus can operate on electricity too. The battery has a life span of four years. When the bus is shut and idle, the battery will be stored, said authorities.

The disabled-friendly bus can operate on electricity too

Authorities said the first AC hybrid bus would arrive in the beginning of February, follo­wed by three more buses in March. By December, around 25 buses will be operational on these routes.

Meanwhile, 303 new diesel buses will be added to BEST's existing fleet of 3,800 buses. The first bus is expected to come in by the first week of February and the remaining buses will join the fleet by March. The buses have been purchased under the MMRDA initiative to promote clean fuel and electric transport under the National Electric Mobility Mission 2020.

Ravindra Pisharody, executive director, commercial vehicles at Tata Motors said, "The buses will be launched after the civic elections due to the code of conduct.