MMRDA to start survey for Thane-Kalyan-Bhiwandi Metro V

Are you a resident of Thane, Kalyan or Bhiwandi? Does the mere thought of commuting wear you out? Here’s some good news for you then. The MMRDA will soon be starting a survey for the 21.4-km long Thane-Kalyan-Bhiwandi Metro V and the 14-km long Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Metro VI connecting western and eastern suburbs.

Starting with survey

MMRDA joint project director Dilip Kawatkar said, “MMRDA wants to undertake the projects at the earliest. To ensure quick implementation, detailed surveys for the two corridors will be undertaken soon.”

"The agency doing the survey will have to maintain a record of the species of trees along with their height and diametre,” said an officer.

Connecting links

MMRDA is going to construct a Metro line from Wadala to Kasarvadavli via Ghatkopar and Thane, and there are plans to extend this line up to Gaimukh on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road.

As there are plans to extend the line from Thane to Bhiwandi via Kalyan, it is expected to benefit a lot of people as the MMRDA is developing a growth centre in Kalyan, while there are plans to turn Bhiwandi into a logistics hub.

At present, there is only one Metro line -- Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri -- that provides east-west connectivity. Hence, the proposed plan will help not only in providing east-west connectivity, but also in solving traffic problems.