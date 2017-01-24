MMRDA warns contractors against delaying Metro projects

While inviting tenders for its new metro rail lines in city, MMRDA warns contractors against delaying projects

Twenty-six months. That's the deadline that the MMRDA has set for its ambitious Wadala-Thane and DN Nagar-Mankhurd metro projects. According to sources, the development authority wants to ensure that the project isn’t hit by any delays, and hence, while inviting tenders, has forewarned contractors about the two-year target.

Confirming the sa-me, Dilip Kawatkar, joint project director, MMRDA said, “We are committed to completing the work within the given time frame. We have invited tenders for the construction and civil work of the Wadala-Kasarvadavli and DN Nagar-Mandale metro lines. One of the most important conditions mentioned in the tender is that whosoever bags the contract will have to complete the civil work in 26 months. This will help us complete the project on time.”

However, sources from the MMRDA said that one of the reasons for the tight deadline is to make sure that the metro is ready before the Lok Sabha elections. “The project will help the government get mileage during the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections,” the source said.

As of now, MMRDA has invited tenders from eligible contractors for five packages on the 23.5-km-long DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor. This project is currently pegged at Rs 10,986 crore.

The five packages include ESIC Nagar to Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar to ILFS in

BKC, MTNL Metro to Chembur, Diamond Garden to Mandale (depot). The 32-km long Wadala to Kasarvadavali (R14,549 crore) project has five packages — Wadala to Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar to Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur, Mulund fire station to Majiwada and Kapurbawdi to Kasarvadavali.