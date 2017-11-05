MNS chief Raj Thackeray attacks Nana Patekar, UP and Bihar migrants

Following the drive against illegal hawkers in the city, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray came down heavily on actor Nana Patekar, who had given hawkers his support, saying that they were just earning their living. The MNS chief said that soon, he will be sending a letter along with an attached copy of the High Court order, and those officers who will fail to implement the order will have to face a legal action for the violation.



MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed his party workers at Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra, on Saturday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Addressing party workers at Rangasharda Auditorium in Bandra, branding Patekar 'Mahatma Nana Patekar', Thackeray said, "Mahtama Nana Patekar is a big artiste but he should avoid speaking on the subjects he is not aware of. There is no need to show any sympathy towards the hawkers illegally sitting on the roads. We had requested the concerned authorities to make the station area hawking free and an ultimatum was also given but when the issue was not solved, we had no option than solving the issue in our style." Further criticising Patekar, Thackeray said , "Nana Patekar feels that it is the job of the government to solve the issues... I would like to ask why he started an NGO for framers affected by drought."

While interacting with the party workers, he also said, "My party workers will soon submit a letter signed by me along with an attached copy of the High Court order regarding the no-hawking rule. The copies will be given to the BMC ward officers, local police station, station master and the railway police and if they don't implement the court orders, then we will register a case of contempt of court against them." Commenting on the recent illegal construction that was demolished by BMC at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, Thackeray said that majority of the people staying in these slums are Bangladeshi Muslims and the fire was deliberate so that permanent structures could be created. He also came down heavily on migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alleging that they are responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.