MNS demands GST exemption for India-made sanitary pads



Shalini Thackeray

MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray yesterday met state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and demanded that indigenously made sanitary napkins be exempted from GST.

Mungantiwar has already declared that sanitary napkins by women self-help groups will get exemption. However, Thackeray submitted a memorandum seeking exemption for all India-made sanitary napkins, saying the government conveniently only focused on self-help groups while avoiding the larger issue of taxing of sanitary napkins.