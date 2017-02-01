MNS shouldn't withdraw from BMC election for lack of alliance: Party workers

Kushal Dhuri

The Marathi manoos' voice is truly split down the middle. Not just at the top tier where Sena and MNS can't seem to agree on an alliance — MNS wants one, but the Sena is not interested — even at the internal party level.

As some MNS party workers at the grassroots level feel that an alliance is the need of the hour and necessary to consolidate the manoos’ voice, while others are of the opinion that whether it happens or not, the party should continue down its path and contest the polls solo.

R Sawant

In light of the upcoming meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his party workers scheduled to take place at Dadar this evening, the mood of the workers becomes paramount.

Kushal Dhuri, a party office bearer from Andheri, said, "We, at the ground level, strongly feel that the Shiv Sena and MNS alliance will work in favour of the Marathi manoos." R Sawant, a grassroots worker, said, "It will be wrong to completely pull out from the elections, as it would send a wrong message."