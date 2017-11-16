MNS: Will take stand on 'Padmavati' after watching it

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has said it would take a stand on the controversial film "Padmavati" only after watching it. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles is being opposed by certain organisations. Amey Khopkar, the president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, the film wing of the Raj Thackeray-led party, yesterday issued a video to clarify the outfit's stand on the movie, scheduled to release on December 1.



Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'

"We are of the opinion of not opposing the movie without watching it. We are not going to do it that way. I am aware of some social organisations and political parties opposing the film but we would like to first see it," it said. "If we find some part objectionable, we can hold a meeting with the director (Bhansali)," the party said in the video. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, said the film's trailer had "hurt" the sentiments of a section of people.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said,"Nobody has the right to play with history. The trailer has hurt the sentiments of some people and Bhansali will have to respect their feelings." The MLA from Ghatkopar (West) Assembly segment said he was the chairman of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Sangh, which will not work with Bhansali in his next venture as a mark of protest. "If Bhansali cannot respect people's sentiments, then he will not be able to shoot for his next film here. My union is very strong and we will not cooperate with him," the legislator MLA warned. The Rajasthan-based Shri Rajput Karni Sena is spearheading protests against the film, alleging that it "distorts" historical facts.