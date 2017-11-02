Mumbai: MNS workers allegedly threw potatoes at Congress leaders during Dadar protest

The city's hawkers and their issues have given a new lease of life to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Congress. But their support became a little worrisome on Wednesday morning, when MNS workers allegedly threw potatoes at Congress leaders. The Mumbai police arrested several political activists of both parties.



Cops had to intervene to disperse the protesters. Pics/Bipin Kokate

City Congress leaders organised a silent protest rally to support the hawkers in Dadar west, going against MNS's illegal attacks on hawkers. At the rally, MNS workers shouted slogans against hawkers and rained abuses on them, while Congress workers sat at the spot and refused to move until cops intervened.

Several hawkers of Dadar, Prabhadevi and Mahim areas were expected to join the protest, but the disruption caused by MNS workers ended the protest before time. According to police at the spot, there were less hawkers and more political leaders, because of which the situation got heated up. Cops also said no permission had been given for this protest.



Several Congress and MNS leaders were arrested for organising the rally without permission

All arrested

"15 MNS members were arrested for illegally gathering at Nakshtara Mall, while nearly 12 members of Congress were detained for carrying out a morcha at the place without permission. All have been arrested under Maharashtra Police Act," said Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V.

There were also reports of several activists of both parties detained by Versova police station. There was also a complaint regarding the tearing up a poster outside a Congress office by MNS members near the Dhanmill area. It is being probed and if cognisable material were to be found, action would be taken accordingly, said a senior police official.

Nirupam absent

Meanwhile, city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam remained conspicuous by his absence at the protest. Rumours of MNS workers allegedly eyeing an attack on him were doing the rounds after Saturday's incident in Malad, where hawkers assaulted MNS workers shortly after Nirupam's speech.

Even on Wednesday, it was being said that he skipped the Dadar protest because of strong rumours of an attack by MNS workers. The police protection outside Nirupam's residence was also beefed up.

