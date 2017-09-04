MNS workers detained for trying to disrupt Jain monk's event

Naypadmasagar Maharaj
Eighteen MNS workers were yesterday detained for allegedly trying to disrupt an event, being attended by a Jain monk in suburban Kandivali, police said.
The monk, Naypadmasagar Maharaj, was attending the event at Terapant Bhavan in Kandivali. However, the cadres of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tried to create a ruckus during the function.
Also read: Mumbai: MNS seeks removal of Gujarati signboards from shops in city
"They were allegedly protesting against the monk, who had reportedly asked people not to consume meat," a senior police official said. They were detained as a precautionary measure. However, they were let off two hours later, police said.
You may also like to read: MNS rasta roko agitation in Maharashtra
Trending Video
Exclusive video: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments