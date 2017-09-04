MNS workers detained for trying to disrupt Jain monk's event

Naypadmasagar Maharaj
Eighteen MNS workers were yesterday detained for allegedly trying to disrupt an event, being attended by a Jain monk in suburban Kandivali, police said.

The monk, Naypadmasagar Maharaj, was attending the event at Terapant Bhavan in Kandivali. However, the cadres of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tried to create a ruckus during the function.

"They were allegedly protesting against the monk, who had reportedly asked people not to consume meat," a senior police official said. They were detained as a precautionary measure. However, they were let off two hours later, police said.

