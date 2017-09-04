Mob tie up and thrash man for raping minor girl

A mob today tied up a man and thrashed him in full public view for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Kendrapara district.

The incident took place at Haladidiha village under Kendrapara police station.

The villagers caught hold of the man who allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl near the community tube well, police said.

The girl had come to collect water from the tube well. Finding the 8-year-old girl all alone near the tube-well, the man allegedly attempted to rape her. The girl raised an alarm. The local residents rushed to spot and caught hold of the man. The angry people later tied him to on an electric pole and thrashed him black and blue. Police rescued the man from the mob and arrested him. Later he was sent to jail after a local court rejected his bail application, said Kendrapara Superintendent of Police, Dayanidhi Gochayat.

