Mobiles, SIM cards seized from Gurugram jail

A Crime Branch team on Saturday raided the Gurugram district jail on Saturday and seized several mobile phone sets, SIM cards and mobile chargers from the inmates, police said.

The team, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar, raided the jail at Bhondsi and recovered 20 mobile phone sets, 12 SIM cards of different cellphone service provider companies and two chargers were recovered from the prisoners' barracks.

The raid was conducted after a complaint was received at Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar's office.

There have been reports that several leaders of dreaded criminal gangs have been operating from inside the jail.

A case was registered at the Bhondsi police station against few inmates and unknown persons.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that tough action would be taken against the jail staff if they found guilty, while adding that such raids would be conducted in future too.