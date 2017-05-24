Model-cum-serial rapist back in jail, months after last arrest



Deepak Malik



A 26-year-old model, who had been absconding after a rape case was filed against him in December last year, has been arrested yet again by the Malad police, just months after his release from a previous such case.

Identified as Deepak Raman Malik alias Vivan, the Delhi native was arrested in Bandra in a rape case filed by a 23-year-old woman, following which he went on the run.

Habitual offender

Previously, on March 29 last year, a 26-year-old woman had registered a case against him at the Malad police station and he was arrested. "He spent six to seven months in Thane jail before he was released, where he claims he was attacked when one inmate threw hot daal at him," an officer from Malad police station said.

Additionally, he also has a domestic violence case against him that was registered in 2013 at the Oshiwara police station, and yet another 2015 rape case at the Bangur Nagar police station, in which he managed to get anticipatory bail.

No to Thane Jail

Following his arrest last week, he was produced in court on Monday, where, according to an officer, "He requested the judge to not send him to the Thane Jail. He recounted his traumatic experience there, and the court the ordered that he be sent to the Taloja jail, while remanding him to judicial custody".

The officer added, "It seems that his strategy is to make friends with girls and then exploit them. He absconded from his rented apartment after he was sent a summons order. We have now arrested him in both cases."