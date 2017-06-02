Model spends over Rs 1.6 crore to get a butt like Kim Kardashian

All pics/Facebook

In a bid to transform into 'curvy Barbie' like her idol Kim Kardashian, an ex Versace model has spent over Rs 1.6 crore approx on plastic surgery.

Jennifer Pamplona (24), a TV presenter from Sao Paulo, Brazil, said she was altering her body in the memory of her late boyfriend, who dreamed of her becoming a human doll. In Brazil, she is known as 'Susi Doll' which means a Barbie with curves.

Pic/Instagram

Till now, she has undergone nearly a dozen procedures, including nine within 24 hours.

Pamplona was just 17 when she went under the knife for the first time. Her boyfriend Celso Santebanes, whom she met in her mid teens, dreamed of turning her into a curvy Barbie doll. After his death from cancer in 2015, Pamplona turned to surgery as a way to cope with her grief.

Jennifer told The Sun, "My goal is to be a human doll, people call me ‘Susi Doll’ in Brazil, which is like Barbie but with more curves. It all started after my boyfriend passed away when I found plastic surgery was the only thing that made me feel good. When he died I was devastated, I never imagined something like that could happen while we were so young. I was invited to change my body on a TV show shortly after he died and I chose to continue his dreams of turning me into a curvy Barbie doll for him."

Pamplona recently got surgery for an enlarged bottom like that of Kardashian's. She also took her admiration one step further by imitating her idol’s naked desert photoshoot.