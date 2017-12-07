Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. No report of casualty or damage has come from anywhere so far

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. No report of casualty or damage has come from anywhere so far. "A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.59 a.m. today," sources in the disaster management department said on Thursday.



Representational Picture

"The epicentre of the quake was near J&K-Xingjian border and its coordinates are latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 77.6 degrees east." Geologically, the Valley is situated in an earthquake vulnerable region.

