Moderate intensity tremor jolts Kashmir



Representation pic

A moderate intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir region on Thursday and no loss of life or damage to the property was reported.

A Met department official said: "A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir region occurred at 2.28 a.m. today. The coordinates of the quake were latitude 36.0 degrees north and longitude 74.3 degrees east."

Kashmir is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region and temblors have caused damage here in the past. More than 80,000 people died in a massive earthquake that hit both India and Pakistan administered parts of Kashmir on October 8, 2005. The magnitude of 2005 temblor was 7.6 on the Richter Scale.