Modi, Trump to discuss terrorism, economic cooperation

During his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss issues ranging from terrorism and regional security to economic cooperation with US President Donald Trump, it was announced on Thursday.

Modi would meet Trump on June 26 afternoon during which the focus would be on "further pushing and developing economic and commercial cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters.

Baglay added that regional security and terrorism would also be on the agenda. "Our concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Pakistan are well known. Terrorism that emanates from there has affected not only India but also many other countries.

"We do talk to all countries, our friends and partners on how to counter cross-border terrorism and international terrorism," Baglay said. "So it is logical to assume that the issues of global and regional security, and terrorism would figure in the discussions among the two leaders."

He added that all matters of bilateral interest would be on the table. "When the two leaders meet, it is not our practice to constrain the agenda. The leaders have the entire gamut of relationship for them to talk. We can't say which matters would be taken up and which won't be," he added.

Baglay said the idea of the bilateral talks would be to give a thrust and direction to the "robust and expanding relationship often described as the defining partnership of the 21st century". Modi is scheduled to leave India on Saturday (June 24) morning. He would first visit Portugal before reaching Washington DC. The Prime Minister would meet the CEOs and senior representatives from the business community on June 25, Baglay said.

"On (June) 26 forenoon, there would be calls on the Prime Minister by senior officials and dignitaries of the US administration. And in the afternoon, we have the official engagement with President Trump," he added. Asked if the government had prepared differently to deal with Trump, Baglay said the relationship between the two countries was institutional.

While it would be the first time Modi would be meeting the US President, the two have already had three "useful" conversations over telephone, the spokesman said. "We have had Foreign Secretary travel to the US earlier. Their National Security Advisor has been here. We are in regular touch with the US government at very senior level preparing for the visit," he said.

However, he added that the government was aware that Trump had recently assumed office and hence there were certain areas where the two countries need to understand each other better. "Therefore the dialogue is going on and that is the aim of the dialogue."