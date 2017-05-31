Modi bhakts slam Priyanka Chopra for 'showing off her legs'

Priyanka Chopra, who was in Berlin, met PM Narendra Modi. She took to Facebook and uploaded a picture of them together. But some ardent PM supporters shamed PeeCee for her dressing choices



Priyanka Chopra with PM Narendra Modi

Priyanka Chopra, who is in the German city of Berlin to promote her film 'Baywatch', met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She took to her Facebook page and even uploaded a picture of them sitting together.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic)," Priyanka Chopra captioned the photo.

Modi arrived on Monday in Germany for the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.

While, some people decided to make light-hearted jokes on the same, ardent supporters of Modi decided to shame Priyanka for her dressing choices.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra meets PM Narendra Modi in Berlin. See photos

People started lecturing Priyanka on her 'dressing etiquette' and commented on how she shouldn't be sitting cross legged in front of the PM. Some custodians of Indian culture went ahead and even said that she should have met the PM wearing an 'Indian attire' and not a western one.

Just in case you were wondering how far the bhakts went, have a look at them below.



Screenshot of comment on Priyanka Chopra's Facebook post





We wish these people would cut some slack for PeeCee. She has, after all, carved a niche for herself in Hollywood and made India proud on a number of occasions. Sadly, this trend of shaming women for their choice of clothing shows how deep rooted patriarchy and misogyny is in our society.

CHECK OUT VIDEO OF WOMEN WHO ARE EMPOWERING BOLLYWOOD