Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday celebrated Diwali with troops posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Sector and lauded the soldiers for their penance and sacrifice saying he considers them his family.

In an unannounced visit, Modi arrived at Gurez yesterday morning to celebrate Diwali with the army and BSF soldiers posted along the LoC, officials said.



Modi arrived yesterday to celebrate Diwali with the army and BSF soldiers posted along the LoC. Pic /PTI

He spent two hours with the soldiers in Gurez valley, which is at shouting distance of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and has witnessed many gunfights with infiltrating terrorists in the past 27 years. This is the fourth successive Diwali that the prime minister has celebrated with jawans on the border. Chief of Army Staff Gen B S Rawat and senior army officers were present on the occasion.

Modi offered sweets and exchanged greetings with the jawans. Addressing them, he said like everyone else, he too wishes to spend Diwali with his family. Therefore, he had come among the jawans of the armed forces, whom he considers to be his "family", he said.

Modi appreciated soldiers’ penance and sacrifice, amid harsh conditions. The prime minister said that he had been told that the jawans present at the gathering regularly practice yoga.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains