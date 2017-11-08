Modi government's demonetisation drive has been the biggest failure since Independence: NCP

Modi government's decision to scrap high-value currency notes last year has been the biggest failure since Independence, the NCP said yesterday.



Representation pic

"None of the reasons cited by the PM has come out to be true even a year after demonetisation. We can't see even a single good thing that has come out due to this exercise," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said, adding that on the contrary, it had caused "innumerable toxic effects".

"In the last one year, unemployment has risen and unorganised and agriculture sectors have suffered a huge setback," he said.