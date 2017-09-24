Modi says, 'Mann Ki Baat integrates sections of society'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" has played an important role in the integration of every section of society and improving the governance by getting nationwide inputs.

"I get so much feedback for 'Mann Ki Baat'. We have completed the programme's three years. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs given help us in the governance.

"It has helped in the integration of every section of society," Modi said in the programme's 36th edition.

Modi said that "Mann Ki Baat" was an effective way to showcase the strengths of India.

"I get a treasure of information through email, the Narendra Modi app, phone and many others through which I get to know about what's happening in the country.

"I am thankful to the citizens for sharing their important inputs," the Prime Minister added.

