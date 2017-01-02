Modi to address BJP mega rally in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party's mega show - Maha Parivartan rally - the culmination of six similar rallies across Uttar Pradesh, is all set to get underway here on Monday afternoon.

The Ramabai Sthal rally would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh.

The BJP has claimed an attendance of over 10 lakh people. Thousands of workers and party supporters were trickling in at the rally venue since morning.

The party has also invited around 1.28 lakh booth level workers, whom it plans to mobilise to turn public opinion in its favour for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

This would be the first Modi rally in the state after the 50-day deadline on December 30, post the November 8 demonetisation announcement, got over.