Moha flower exempted from forest dept's transport permit

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Government has exempted flowers of Moha tree (madhuca longifolia) from the necessity of Forest Department's transport permit.

The move is aimed at lifting restrictions on storage of Moha flower and open it for trade. State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly today. "Moha trees are grown in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra

and Thane district. Moha flower is food product for tribals and locals residing in forest areas. It is also an additional business activity for farmers," the minister said.

He said processing of Moha flower for food products is being done at the Gondwana Herbs project in Gadchiroli district. The product has the capacity to create a market of Rs 200 crore on its own, he said.

"The decision (to exempt) will help lift restrictions on storage of Moha flower and open it for trade," Mungantiwar said.