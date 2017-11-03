Mohammad Ali Jinnah's daughter, Dina Wadia dies at 98 in New York

Dina Wadia, the daughter of Pakistan founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away at her home in New York yesterday. She was 98-years-old.



Dina Wadia

Dina is survived by her son and Wadia group chairman Nusli N Wadia, daughter Diana N Wadia, and grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia, said a spokesperson for the Wadia group.

She was Jinnah's only child, born on the night between August 14 and 15 in 1919, to his second wife Rattanbai. Jinnah had raised Dina alone after his separation from Rattanbai and her subsequent demise.

However, their relationship became strained after Dina fell in love with and married Neville Wadia at the age of 17, when she moved to India. She would later visit Pakistan only after her father's death.

