RSS chief Mohan R. Bhagwat on Saturday said while India was at the focus of global attention for the first time in 70 years, internal and external security issues of different kinds were still a matter of concern.



Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat made the remarks at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's traditional annual Dussehra Day rally here. Present were senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L. K. Advani, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Lauding New Delhi's recent actions on the western border with Pakistan and northern border with China, Bhagwat said handling of the Doklam issue catapulted India to new heights of diplomacy in international arena.

Even in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling BJP government is giving a fitting reply to infiltration by allowing the security forces to do their duty, the RSS chief said. "The provocative actions, propaganda and subversive activities of the separatist elements are being curbed by shutting off their illegal economic resources and exposing their links with anti-national forces.

"Some anti-national and jihadi forces are attempting to create an anarchist situation in the states on the border areas, but the circumstances of West Bengal and Kerala are also not hidden from anybody. To achieve their narrow political aims, the governments there seem to be supporting anti-national forces," Bhagwat declared.

Referring to the issue of Rohingya Muslims, Bhagwat said they could pose a threat to the country's security and integrity and any decision on them must be taken keeping this aspect in view. The government has said it intends to deport to the 40,000-odd Rohingya's who have been living in the country for the past few years after fleeing religious persecution in Myanmar.