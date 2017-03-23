Mom saves 3-year-old from leopard in Aarey: Focus back on lack of toilets, lights



Pramila Rinjad and her three-year-old son Pranay along with other villagers at Chafyachapada. File Pic

It seems that the Monday night incident at Chafyachapada in Aarey, in which a woman rescued her son from the claws of a leopard, is something that was waiting to happen. Reason: Time and again the forest department has been asking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Aarey CEO to set up public toilets and install lights in the area, but till date nothing has been done in this regard. Looking at the dangerous conditions under which the locals of the area are living, the department has decided to put forward the request once again.

Awareness session

Following the incident, a team of the forest department along with volunteers and researchers of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) initiative visited the spot.

Researchers Nikit Surve and Dipti Humraskar also conducted an awareness session with the locals. A Mumbai-based dentist couple, who has been working for the communities which share space with wildlife, also visited the area and distributed solar lights among the people.

Helping hand

Wildlife activist and social worker Dr Sarita Subramaniam from Pink Brigade said, "We understand that humans have encroached upon the leopard's territory, yet for the safety of the locals we have given them solar lamps. The need of the hour is to install street lights in all the 28 villages of Aarey Colony."

Speaking to mid-day, chief conservator of forest, Thane (territorial) Sunil Limaye said, "I will write a letter not only to the dairy commissioner, but also the municipal commissioner and request them to get lights and toilets installed in the area."

Minister speaks

Sena leader and minister of state for Housing Ravindra Waikar, who is also the MLA of the area said, "We are trying our best to provide the basic amenities to the locals. We had planned to construct a toilet in the area but due to the ongoing case related to Aarey in NGT, the CEO office did not provide an NOC."