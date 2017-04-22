Mumbai: Mom set ablaze for confronting man sexually harassing daughter

Mumbai Police arrest 25-year-old man for allegedly setting on fire a woman who confronted him in public for sexually harassing her daughter. The woman has been hospitalised with 94 percent burns and is critical



In a tragic turn of events, a brave woman who confronted a stalker who was sexually harassing her daughter in Mumbai ended up getting burnt and is currently fighting for her life

According to a report in Times Of India, the woman, identified as Amravati Harijan, suffered 94 per cent burns and is being treated at Byculla's Masina Hospital.



The accused, 25-year-old Deepak Jeth, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze after the confrontation.

Even more tragically, two other women -- also a mother and daughter duo -- who were standing nearby also sustained burn injuries in the attack. The two -- Kanta and her two-year-old daughter Angel -- suffered 35 per cent burn and are being treated at Sion hospital.



The report quoted the police as saying that despite repeated attempts to get him to stop, Jeth would stalk and flash his private parts at Amravati's daughter.

The tragic turn of events took place on April 14, at Ganesh Nagar in Bandra (West). Amravati and her 18-year-old daughter, Jyoti, were sitting outside their house when at around 11am the accused came and threw petrol at them.

Most of the petrol fell on Amravati since she managed to shield Jyoti during the attack. Jyoti ran inside the house to get some water to clean them, but when she came back out she saw her mother had been set on fire by the accused.

"That day I was sitting outside when he came and flung petrol on my body. Before he could light a fire I ran away screaming for help. I poured water on my body and washed away the petrol. I came back within a few minutes and saw my mother on fire, another family friend, and her two-yearold daughter was also on fire. I was shocked to see the scene," the reported quoted Jyoti (name changed to protect identity) as saying.



Bandra police has arrested Jeth and charged him with attempt to murder.

Amravati wants the accused hanged. She was quoted as saying in the report, "I want to see him hanged. He should pay the price for what he has done to me and my family."

According to the doctors, in order to make a full recovery, Amravati needs cadaveric skin donation for grafting.

Unfortunately, Amravati's medical bills are already around Rs 18 lakh.

Jyoti, her two younger brothers and their father, a gardener, are looking for any help to pay Amravati's medical bills.