Money, 'murder', mystery: The story of the Pratyusha Banerjee case

When TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee allegedly hanged herself to death at her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016, numerous theories and allegations surrounding her untimely demise came to the fore. On her first death anniversary, a look back at some shocking developments in the case.

The last call: In what was reported as Pratyusha's last conversation with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, significant details have emerged about Pratyusha’s disturbed state of mind during her final moments. The conversation is about three-minute long. In it, Pratyusha is heard telling Rahul, “B******d man.. I f**k so hard.. In my life i f**k so hard… for everything… I had not come here to sell myself… I had come here to act… to work. And where are you putting me today.. Rahul, you have no idea how bad I am feeling right now.” (Full Story)

‘Murder’ for insurance? Rahul Singh’s father claimed that the only reason Pratyusha’s parents were alleging she was murdered was because they want to claim her Rs 1-crore insurance money. (Full Story)

Pregnant Pratyusha? Medical investigations into the case of popular television actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who allegedly committed suicide, indicated that she may have been pregnant before death. (Full Story)

‘I still feel Pratyusha is alive’: Rahul Raj Singh, who was booked for abetment of suicide of Pratyusha, told police that he was unable to believe that she was dead. (Full Story)

Murder she wrote: Pratyusha Banerjee's mother, Shoma, wrote to Maharashtra CM, alleging that the 25-year-old hadn't committed suicide but had been murdered by her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Her parents even launched a signature campaign in her home town Jamshedpur as well as an online campaign to garner support for a CBI probe into her "pre-planned cold-blooded murder". (Full Story)

Money-minded? Adding another twist to the case, a former domestic help of the actress, alleged that Pratyusha's mother and Rahul fought with her frequently to gain control of her finances. (Full Story)

The ex-factor: Rahul Raj Singh's former girlfriend Saloni Sharma told cops that Rahul had cheated her and her father of Rs 25 lakh, on the pretext of starting an event management company (Full Story)

Like star, life fan: A fan from Chhattisgarh took her own life because she was depressed by the sudden death of her favourite star. (Full Story)

Pratyusha tortured? According to cops, they had found old injury marks on Pratyusha Banerjee’s body, which might indicate that she was tortured by Rahul, ultimately pushing her to commit suicide. (Full Story)

Laywer and liar: A day after he was booked for allegedly abetting his girlfriend Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide, Rahul’s advocate Neeraj Gupta withdrew from the case, making a shocking claim. (Full Story)

Rahul Raj Singh's dubious past: Not only was he being investigated for allegedly abetting Pratyusha’s suicide and trying to take control of her money, but four other women soon came forward with their own stories of how he had charmed them into parting with lakhs. (Full Story)

Rakhi Sawant’s bizarre comment: A few days after Pratyusha’s death, Rakhi held a press conference in Mumbai, where she announced, "I want Prime Minster Narendra Modi to ban all ceiling fans and request people to use table fans and air-conditioning units as most people, who commit suicide, end up hanging themselves from fans.” (Full Story)

Messy end to TV star's life: Stench and clutter assailed cops as they entered Pratyusha Banerjee’s Mumbai apartment a few days after she committed suicide there. (Full Story)

‘Rahul is a cheater’: Pratyusha was unhappy in her personal life, but wanted to marry and have a family of her own, her friends and colleagues from the industry said. (Full Story)

Was Pratyusha exploring legal options against boyfriend? The TV actress was supposedly considering filing a case against Rahul and had met her lawyer on the day of her death. (Full Story)

Friend and BF fight over film: Days before her first death anniversary, Pratyusha's beau Rahul Raj Singh and 'bestie' Kamya Punjabi were fighting over a short film, believed to be her last unseen work. Rahul filed a complaint against Kamya, who plans to release the 10-minute film 'Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey' on April 1. (Full Story)