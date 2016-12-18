Mumbai: Money in Shiv Sena corporator's car was friend's



Sudarshan Sheregar and Dhananjay Gavde. Pics/HanifâÂÂPatel

A Shiv Sena corporator from Nalasopara, who was allegedly caught by the Enforcement Directorate and local crime branch on Thursday with Rs 1.15 crore in old and new currency notes, was released on Saturday.

After finding the huge amount of currency in corporator Dhananjay Gavde's car, while he was travelling with his friend Sudarshan Sheregar, the ED officials took the two in custody and they were taken to their office in Thane for enquiry.

According to sources, during investigation, Sheregar confessed that the amount seized belonged to him, not Gavde. Later, ED officials raided the home and office of Gavde and found Rs 1.64 lakh more in cash. They also found a gold ornament weighing 60 grams from one of Gavde's lockers from Shyam Rao Vithhal Bank's Vasai branch.

After Sheregar's confession, the ED released Gavde. He said, "Sudarshan is my friend and I know he has a car business. I took a lift with him in his Polo on the day of the incident, and as we reached Virar, the ED and crime branch officials stopped the car. I didn't know he was carrying such a large amount in his car. Sudarshan has already told the police that it all belongs to him, not me. I am innocent."