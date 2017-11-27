Monk, who initiated Ambedkar into Buddhism, critically ill

Pragyanand was one of the seven Buddhist monks who gave the "diksha" to Ambedkar on April 14, 1956 at Nagpur

The condition of 90-year-old Buddhist monk Pragyanand, who gave "diksha" to Bhim Rao Ambedkar continues to be critical, doctors at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) said on Monday. He was admitted to the medical college after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. Doctors said he had been shifted from the trauma centre to the Gandhi Ward where he was under 24x7 observation by experts.

Pragyanand was born in Sri Lanka and has been staying in India since 1942. He was one of the seven Buddhist monks who gave the "diksha" to Ambedkar on April 14, 1956 at Nagpur.

His close aide Bhante Suman told IANS that while the monk had been suffering from many old age-related diseases for the past two years, his condition became critical in the last two days following severe chest congestion and difficulty in breathing. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of KGMU Dr. S.N. Shankhwar told the media that Guru Pragyanand was critical and that efforts were underway to "ease out the congestion" and improve his serious physical condition.