Monsoon reaches Mumbai, covers parts of Maharashtra



Monsoon arrives in Mumbai

The much-awaited south-west monsoon has finally reached Mumbai and also covered parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik districts, an official said.

"The south-west monsoon has covered the entire Konkan region, including Mumbai. In North Madhya Maharashtra, it has reached up to Pune and Nashik districts. In Marathwada, its reach is restricted to Parbhani district only," Sunitha Devi, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune told PTI today.

The monsoon is yet to cover the rest of Maharashtra, she added.

"The conditions are not yet favourable for the monsoon for its further progress. It would take next three-four days to advance towards the north. Hence, the IMD has also not issued any specific alerts or warnings accordingly," she said.

The IMD's regional centre in Mumbai today forecast that in the next 24 hours moderate rains are likely to occur in the suburbs. Some areas might also witness heavy rains, it said.

It has also forecast that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in most places in Konkan, Marathwada, south madhya Maharashtra and north madhya Maharashtra.

In Vidarbha, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places.