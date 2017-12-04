Monster dad! 14-yr-old girl raped by father in Delhi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in east Delhi's Jagatpuri, police said today. The incident came to light a few days ago

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in east Delhi's Jagatpuri, police said today. The incident came to light a few days ago. The father had threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident.



Representational Pic

The teenager narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which police were informed. The accused has been arrested, police said.

