Mumbai Crime: Monster uncle raped niece after showing her porn clips, burnt her with candles

A 16-year-old Mumbai teen underwent a harrowing experience at the hands of her own uncle. She was repeatedly raped and tortured by him since the age of 10, whenever he was out on parole as he was serving a 10-year jail term for double-murder. He would rape, harass, burn her with candles and threaten her against telling her parents.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl managed to finally gather courage after undergoing this ordeal for 6 years and registered a complaint with the Mahim Police against her uncle and his wife.

The girl stated in her complaint with the police that her uncle, who is 46, would sexually assault her regularly whenever he was released on parole. He even showed her pornographic video clips.

The accused's wife was also arrested as she failed to act by either informing the girl's parents or the police despite being fully aware that this atrocity was taking place. Cops further added that since the accused is a chairman of an SRA co-operative society in Mahim, he can be held accountable for his crime as a public servant.

Mahim police have booked the accused and his wife under sections of the Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the offences of rape by a public servant, intimidation and assault. He has been remanded to police custody after the police produced him before the court.

Police revealed that the culprit was sentenced to 10 years in jail for culpable homicide after murdering two men in 2000 but was released in 2012. He has been sexually assaulting his niece since 2010 whenever he got parole.

