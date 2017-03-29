Monty, the python gives soothing massage at a salon in Germany

Monty the python

A hair salon is stretching the boundaries by it's marketing strategies. The salon is drawing customers by hiring an unusual employee - a 13-year-old python that gives neck massages.

The Haar Mode Team salon in Dresden, Germany is now offering neck massages performed by Monty, the owner's pet python, Huffington Post reported.

The Python sits around the customer's neck and gently pulsates to massage the neck. Monty's services are now in such high demand that he offers the snake massages to customers two days a week.