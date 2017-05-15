More gory details emerge about Haryana gang rape-and-murder

More gory details of the Nirbhaya-like gang rape-and-murder of a young Dalit woman from Sonipat emerged yesterday, while her family alleged that their plea to police for help prior to the killing went unheeded.

An autopsy showed the bones of the woman's skull were shattered into pieces and "some sharp-edged objects may have been inserted in her private parts". "The findings suggest it was a brutal rape and murder," said Dr S K Dhatterwal, head of department of forensic medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Two persons, including the main accused Sumit, a Dalit, have been arrested by the Haryana Police which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.