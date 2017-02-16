More muck-raking: Shiv Sena digs up 16-year-old corruption case



Sena MLC Anil Parab

Reeling under allegations of corruption by its former ally, the Sena has dug up dirt on the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Party MLC Anil Parab told reporters yesterday that the Nandlal Committee report of 2001 had nailed irregularities in the BJP- Lok Manch-led Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) then.

The report's findings had resulted in registration of offences against 102 corporators in 2001, most of whom were from the BJP.

"We want to enlighten Mumbaikars of the BJP's work from the place where they have a majority," said Parab, flashing a thick report. "The report submitted by the committee showed there were irregularities and corruption in distributing tender contracts and also in the mayor's fund work."

He said the reported irregularities were during the tenure of four mayors, including Fadnavis, in the NMC.

Resorting to a popular adage, Parab said, "Those BJP leaders talking of transparency and ready to cast stones at others must remember that they, too, live in glasshouses."

The BJP has in recent times lobbed pointed barbs at the Sena, accusing it of indulging in corrupt practices in the BMC.

There was no response from the BJP to the Sena's allegation. But a senior party official said the CM would respond to it.