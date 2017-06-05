More NIA raids in Jammu and Srinagar



File picture of NIA officials leaving after a raid.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the funding of subversive activities in Kashmir yesterday conducted fresh raids in the residences of separatist leaders and other locations in the state and seized foreign currency, NIA officials said.

"During the searches, a few thousand Pakistani rupees and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia as well as incriminating documents were found and seized," an NIA spokesperson said.

Raids took place in the residence of Ayaz Akbar, spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and Peer Saifullah, another of Geelani's close aides, the officials said.

A similar exercise was undertaken at the Jammu residence and warehouse of a businessman, who the NIA sleuths believed was involved in a cross-border trade scam.

The NIA alleges that since the Cross-Line of Control trade, at Uri in Kashmir and Chakan-da-bad in Jammu, was based on a barter system, some businessmen "under- or over-invoiced" their bills, and the difference in payment was later used for promoting subversive activities in the valley.

Officials recovered unaccounted account books, Rs 2 crore in cash and letterheads of banned terror groups such as the Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.