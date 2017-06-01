More trash talk from US President Donald Trump, of a different kind



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

US President Donald Trump sent a lot of people, including reporters, scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word 'covfefe'.

Trump wrote on Twitter in the early hours of May 31: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".

It left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled, and slightly concerned.

Most people think he meant to write "press coverage", and it was a typo/spelling error. The strange tweet remained up for at least an hour after it first appeared (presumably Trump's press team was sleeping), reported Heavy.com

Over 73,000 people retweeted it in 120 minutes, and it earned its own hashtag.

USA Today pointed out that even if the president meant to write "despite the constant negative press coverage", it's still not clear what he was talking about since the sentence cuts off.