Mosquito breeding ground found in washroom of BMC's own office

A week after juvenile board's magistrate was diagnosed with dengue, breeding ground is found in her office washroom; BMC slaps notice on PWD engineer



The drum in the washroom was found to be the breeding ground for the mosquito

With all the dengue awareness programmes that the BMC invests in, you would think it looks into its own backyard. But, after the juvenile justice board's principal magistrate, Gauri Jadhav and her stenographer Deepali Sawant fell victim to the disease last week, a BMC inspection of their office washroom dispelled all myths. The source of the aedes breeding ground was a holding water drum.

The BMC has now sent a notice under section 381 (filling of pools etc, which are a nuisance) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to the deputy engineer of the Public Works Department in Balsudhargrah, Dongri, asking him to either get the drum removed within seven days or face penalty up to Rs 10,000.

After the two were diagnosed, a member of the juvenile board immediately informed the BMC's health department over concerns that children at the Dongri Children's Home might also get infected. Immediately, a team of health department team of BMC's B Ward, headed by Dr Vilas Mohokar, along with the pest control department of the civic body, headed there for an inspection.

"During inspection, we found a drum in the washroom of the magistrate's office that was holding water and also detected aedes breeding in it,” said Dr Mohokar. Accordingly, the civic body's pest control department sent the noticeto Balaji Patil, deputy engineer and Swapnil Pol, junior engineer.