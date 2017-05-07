Mother Mary statue damaged in Thane, jewels stolen

The glass front to the Grotto of Our Lady of Vailankanni in Ghodbunder village was smashed and the statue damaged in an attempt to steal artificial crown jewels



Fr. Marshal Lopes speaks to parishioners at the shrine

Parishioners in Kashimira, Ghodbunder village, woke up on Saturday morning to find the shrine and statue of Our Lady of Vailankanni had been damaged in a burglary attempt, when a thief tried to steal the holy jewels, not realising that they were fake.

Locals spotted a suspicious figure fleeing the area at around 3.30 am, but the theft only came to light later in the morning. The parish priest, Fr. Marshal Lopes, arrived at the spot to bless the statue with holy water. A prayer service for the peace and harmony of the neighbourhood was held thereafter. No police complaint has been lodged.

Fr Lopes of St Jerome Church said, "This is not an attack and has no communal sentiment - it was purely a robbery attempt." "The miscreant wanted to rob some of the ornaments worn by the Our Lady of Vailankanni statue, which is why he or she broke the glass," he added.

"The statue got damaged when the thief tried to pull the ornaments off; cracks have developed near the head. The jewellery was stolen as well, but it was fake. No case has been filed, as the family to whom the statue belonged, did not want to file a complaint."