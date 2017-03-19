Mother of nine axed to death by husband in Pakistan



Representational picture



Islamabad: A mother of nine children was axed to death by her husband after an altercation in Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported.

"The wife was killed by her husband late on Friday night," Dawn quoted Sujawal district police officials as saying.

Zulfiqar Ali and Mohammad Ali, sons of the victim and the alleged killer, said their mother was "brutally murdered" by their father over a "matrimonial issue".

The body of the victim was handed over to her sons and relatives after a postmortem was conducted.

The accused fled after the murder, with area police starting a manhunt to arrest him.