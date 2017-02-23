Motorist escapes unhurt after car catches fire in Thane

A motorist miraculously escaped unhurt after his car engine burst into flames while he was travelling towards Talao Pali in Thane (West) last night.

Gaurav Kotbhavkar had reached the Raymond showroom at Ghantali when flames started to shoot up from the bonnet of his black Skoda Rap­id. According to officials from the Thane fire brigade, the incid­ent took place around 9 pm.



When he spotted the fla­mes, Kotbhavkar halted the car by the road and jumped out. Passers-by informed local authorities, including cops, fire brigade and the Disaster Management Cell, who reac­hed the site to control the situation.



Fire brigade has learned that a short circuit in the engine caused the fire

“The engine of the car has been completely damaged. Thankfully, the man had the presence of mind to immediately turn off the ignition and stop the car. The fire brigade has learned that there was a short circuit in the engine which caused the fire,” said an official from the Disaster Management Cell.