Bakri Eid caused inconvenience to motorists travelling via Santacruz Chembur link road

While Bakri Eid was celebrated across the city on Saturday, motorists travelling via the Santacruz Chembur Link Road had to face inconvenience and an overwhelming stink as guts and other organs (that are not edible) of sacrificed goats were scattered on the road outside the garbage bin near the Mithi river bridge along the SCLR.
The arterial road is used by more than 50, 000 vehicles on a daily basis and the frequency of traffic is high during morning and evening peak hours.
