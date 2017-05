Trekkers in front of the Mt Everest range at Tengboche. Pic/AFP

Sherpa guides struggled with high winds and snow yesterday to prepare the final route to the top of Mount Everest, with a record number of climbers hoping to reach the summit this season, officials said.

The bad weather was slowing the work, but the first attempt could occur as soon as Sunday.

The tourism department issued a record 371 permits this year to people to scale the mountain.