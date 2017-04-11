Shifting houses becomes nightmare for Mumbai resident as movers firm dump and break furniture

Movers give Andheri resident shifting to Kandivli a harrowing time by dumping his furniture outside society entrance instead of taking it inside the house and assembling it as agreed

The furniture dumped at the building entrance

An Andheri resident was looking forward to settling into his new Kandivli home with his 75-year-old mother, but he wasn’t prepared for the nightmare that awaited him.

Rajesh V Mavani wishes he had done better due diligence before entrusting Ashish Packers and Movers with the responsibility of shifting his belongings into his new home at an agreed sum of Rs 5,500.

Not only did he end up shelling out Rs 14,000 more, he and his ailing mother were forced to spend the night on the floor.

MAVANI finally approached the Kandivli police this morning, who advised him to move the Bandra consumer court. The 45-year-old said he plans to submit a complaint this week.



Not only did the loaders dump Rajesh Mavani’s furniture at the entrance, they also damaged several items while offloading

Speaking about his ordeal, he said, "It was agreed that they would transport the furniture and other items to my new Kandivli home and also help assemble the goods inside the residence. But, on Sunday, when they arrived at the new address with the truck, they dumped the furniture at the society entrance and left. They told me they were going for lunch, managed to have me make full payment, and never returned."

Mavani said his mother waited in the new flat for the loaders to return until it got too late, after which, she had no choice but to spend the night on the floor. Mavani himself spent the night on a sofa in the society compound.

It was only the next morning that they managed to have their furniture transported into their flat after hiring a second firm to shift the belongings from the compound into the residence.



Mavani’s aged mother had to sleep on the floor

Losses mount

"When I called the firm’s owner, he asked me to call the loaders. But, the loaders had switched off their phones. Later, even the owner switched off his phone," Mavani said. The society, infuriated by him blocking the entrance, charged him Rs 10,000 in fine for the inconvenience caused to other residents.

To make matters worse, Mavani discovered the following day that the loaders had busted a music system with Rs 38,000 during transport.



Rajesh Mavani

Price of trouble, Rs 800

The next day, he had to pay Rs 2,000 to locals to take the smaller items into the house, and Rs 2,000 more to another movers and packers firm to shift the bigger items inside.

"It was a nightmare. As all the goods were outside, I had to sleep outside in the open on a sofa, leaving my ailing mother alone in the house," Mavani fumed.

The firm’s owner, Suresh Sharma, while speaking to mid-day, accepted the nuisance his men had caused. "I am aware of the trouble caused by the loaders. They left from the spot without arranging the goods inside the house. I have spoken to Mavani and promised to return Rs 800 for the inconvenience," he said.