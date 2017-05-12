MP Board 10th Result 2017: MPBSE HSC Results 2017 to be declared at 10.30 am; Check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board 10th Result 2017 today (May 12) at 10.30 am on The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education official site mpresults.nic.in. You can also check results on mp10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their MP Board 10th Result 2017 result on Jagran Josh.

Here are the quick key steps of checking MP Board 10th Result 2017.

>> Click on the website - mp10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name, location

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the MP Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) regulates the education policies of the students of the state apart from conductin annual exams. Around 10 lakh students take the exams every year. Last year, the results were announced on May 16 while this year, it is set to announce on May 12.

